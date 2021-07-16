Jack Alcorn
Jack Alcorn age 70, husband of the late Linda Alcorn, passed away at the Berea Health Care Center. Jack was a former employee of Johnson Farm Supply, and enjoyed riding motorcycles with the Peacemakers Club. Jack was born in Berea and was raised in Jackson County by his parents the late George and Mary Reagan Alcorn. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Randell and Lloyd Alcorn and a twin brother Jimmy Alcorn, and his black lab dogs Candy, Max and Rosie.
Jack is survived by his son Mark (Jocie) Alcorn, his sister Linda (Danny) Banks, and his grandsons: Tyler Shane (Jessica) Alcorn and Jacob Michael (Katie) Alcorn. Funeral services will be Friday July 16, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with Rev. Kenny Davis. Burial will be at the Hellard Ridge Cemetery in Jackson County. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 pm at Lakes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.