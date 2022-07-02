Jack B. Norris was born June 29, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at The Terrace Nursing & Rehab in Berea at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Edwin Norris & Maudie (Isaacs) Norris.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Donna Sparks of Mt. Vernon. He is also survived by two sisters, Twila (Charles) Davis of Connersville, IN and Brenda Harding of Frankfort. He was blessed with two grandsons, Trenton Sparks and Trevor Sparks both of Richmond and by three great grandchildren, Trendon Sparks, Janay Sparks and Alivia Sparks.
In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Trula (Freeman) Norris; by a brother, Jerry Norris and by a sister, Jo Ann Gabbard.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hurst and Mike Norris conducting the service. Burial to follow in the McKee Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers were Jewell Gabbard, Charles Davis, Ronnie Hurst, Phillip Worm Johnson, Mike Norris, Larry Wayne Norris, Thomas Kirby and Kenny Lakes. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
