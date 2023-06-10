Jack Donald Botner was born March 2, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio and departed this life Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Willard & Pauline (Burns) Botner.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Zetta J. (McWhorter) Botner of Annville, KY. He is also survived by three children, Jack Donald Botner Jr. (Tabitha) of Lebanon, Ohio; Terri (Chuck) Allen of Chaplin, KY. and Tamara (Danny) Conway of Independence, KY. and by a sister, Brenda (Wayne) Wood of Hamilton, Ohio. Jack was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great grand-children.
In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kiel Stone Cipher, by a brother, Gerald Botner and by a sister Joan Barker.
Jack was a member of the Faith Baptist Church and was retired from General Motors. As well as being a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Smith and Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Chuck Allen, Danny Conway, Freddie Ball, Nathan McWhorter, Harold Moore and Mark Hellard. Honorary pallbearer: Steve McWhorter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of services. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.