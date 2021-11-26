Jackelyn Campbell was born January 16, 2004 was born in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life on November 12, 2021 in Louisiana at 17 years of age. She was the daughter of Keith Campbell and step mother Rebecca. She is also survived by Gramma Julie Campbell; Papaw Jack Carpenter, and Grandma Pat Daniels, also uncle, Kit Campbell and her aunt Katie Campbell and uncle Tony Palacios and cousins, Camren and Scarlett, aunt and uncle Matthew and Amanda Daniels and cousin Steven, aunt and uncle Nancy and Roy Rice and cousins; Allen and Jerry, uncle David Glenn Stubblefield and cousins Amy and Michael, aunt and uncle Andy and Margaret Ayres and cousins; Kim and Josh and aunt Luree Carpenter and cousin Jeffery.
She is also leaves behind her beloved pet Tate.
Jacklyn is preceded by her mother Janet Campbell, her Mamaw Evelyn Carpenter and Grandpa Earl “Cooper” Campbell.
Funeral service for Jacklyn Campbell will be held 1:00 P.M. Sunday November 21, 2021 at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church of God in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky with Bro. Silam Hoskins officiating with burial in the Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the church.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
