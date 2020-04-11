Jackie Callahan, better known as Jack, was born November 9, 1944 Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence in Sand Gap, being 75 years of age.
Jack is survived by his wife Wanda of 47 years, his three children, Tonya Callahan (Michael), Jackie Callahan, and Barbara Harrison (Steve); his siblings, Brenda, Melvy, Joseph and Bobby; ten grandchildren, Brandy Mullins (Christopher), Erika Whitaker (Michael), Lucy Couch, Tommy Couch, Paige Harrison, Jennifer Harrison, DeWayne Callahan, Savanna Callahan, Destiny Smith and Michael Smith and one great grandson, Carson Brock.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Lucy Callahan; his twin sons, Robert and Robbie; brothers, Farris, Sherman, Tommy, William and sister Ethel.
Graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakefuneralhomemckee.com
