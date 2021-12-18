Jackie Darrell Winn was born November 24, 1960 in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard at the age of 61. He was the son of Lola Gross of Sextons Creek and of the late James Winn.
In addition to his mother, Jackie is also survived by his daughter, Denise Matthews; by his sister, Darlene Metcalf and by two brothers, Jimmy Dale Winn and Michael Winn. Jackie was blessed with three grandchildren, Makala Watts, Christy Watts and Matthew Rodgers.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Murray officiating. Burial to follow in the Gross Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
