With the end of the regular season for Jackson County Little League, All Star season is off to a hot start with their District tournament play! Jackson County Girls 8U All Stars defeated North Laurel, 10-9 in the Girls 8U Coach Pitch Softball District first round. The 8U All Stars team began district play against North Laurel on Saturday, June 24th, at South Laurel Little League Fields. Bats were cold in the first inning for Jackson County, giving North a 4-0 lead going into the second inning. Jackson caught up with North during the 2nd, but North continued to battle. Both teams put up additional runs keeping the lead narrow until the very end.
When North’s crowd was sure they’d sealed the deal going into the bottom of the 6th with a 1-run lead, Jackson County put the ball in play. Hits by Laikyn Tamayo, Maddie Hays, and Chandler Poe provided the chance for Laikyn Tamayo to score the tying run. Tatum Truett got the hit to allow Chandler Poe to score the winning run with 2 outs to move the team to the next round of district play in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.
Jackson County Softball 8U All Stars are coached by Kyle Martin, Casey Cameron and Chris Estridge. Team members are Zoee Estridge, Adelyn McQueen, Bella Estep, Chandler Poe, CarmynLee Yount, Maddie Hays, Aubree Jones, Tatum Truett, Laikyn Tamayo and Haven Cameron. They played Clay County on Tuesday night at South Laurel. Results were not yet available as of press time.
The Jackson County Boys 8U All-Stars recently competed in the Little League All-Star Tournament that took place at the Hazard-Perry Little League Park. Jackson County began the tournament with a tough, 10-5 loss to Corbin on Friday night. However, with the tournament being double elimination, they went back Saturday with their sights on winning and they did just that. In game 2, Jackson County came out swinging the bats and defeated Leslie County by a final score of 16-0 with Jasper Golden being named MVP and Kade Coffey earning the Golden Glove award. Game 3 featured Jackson Co. vs Clay Co. where Jackson County continued to swing the bats and never let up, leading to a 14-0 win with Rhett Kirby being named the MVP and Abram Shannon earning the Golden Glove award. Jackson County went into Sunday with a 2-1 record and a rematch with Corbin for Game 4. This matchup remained close the entire game, but resulted in a hard fought loss for Jackson County, ending with a final score of 5-3. Jackson County finished the tournament with a 2-2 record and did a tremendous job representing the county.
Back Row (L-R)Coaches-Jordan Shannon (HC), Micah Rose, Josh Bowling, & Jose Martinez.
Middle Row (L-R)Jude Rose, Cole Spurlock, Jasper Golden, Miguel Martinez, Blake Parrett
Front Row(L-R)Abram Shannon, Rhett Kirby, Dwight Robinson, Samuel Bowling, Kade Coffey
Game 2- Jackson Co. 16 Leslie Co. 0 Game 3- Jackson Co. 14 Clay Co. 0
Kade Coffey (7) Golden Glove Award Abram Shannon (11) Golden Glove
and Jasper Golden (9) MVP Award and Rhett Kirby (28) MVP
Our defending 10U Softball State Champions have completed their first two games of district tourney play with big wins. The 10U Softball Tournament began on Saturday in Corbin, with Jackson County defeating Knox Central 15-0 in three innings. In their second game on Monday night, four pitchers combined in a no-hitter as Jackson County took victory over South Laurel. The pitchers didn't allow a single hit, as the All Stars 10u defeated South Laurel 13-0. Jackson County secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the first inning. The offense was led by Jasey Estridge, Tilly Truett, CayleeAnn Yount, Josie Scalf, Kinley Judd, and Harper Bowling, all knocking in runs. Jackson County All Stars 10u saw the ball well Monday, racking up 14 hits in the game. Kylee Martin, Marley Coffey, Tilly Truett, Jasey Estridge, and Josie Scalf all managed multiple hits for Jackson County.The All Stars didn't commit a single error in the field.
This team is coached by Chris Estridge, Marlon Coffey, and Gregg Stewart. Team members in picture are, back row from left to right, Marley Coffey, Tilly Truett, Jasey Estridge, Josie Scalf, and Hadley Stewart. The front row from left to right, CayleeAnn Yount, Harper Bowling, Kylee Martin, Hannah Gabbard, and Kinley Judd. Jackson County Girls Softball 10U All Stars play again on Thursday night against Corbin at Corbin at 8:00pm.
The Jackson County Boys Baseball All Stars 10U and 12U have not yet begun their district tournament play. The 10U All Stars play their first game vs North Laurel on Thursday at 6:00pm in Corbin. The 12U All Stars begin their district tournament on Thursday night at 6:00pm as well against South Laurel at North Laurel.
**Do to an editorial error, what is found in the newspaper on Wednesday, June 23, 2023 is the wrong information. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We will have new information available next week in the paper copy of the Sun.
