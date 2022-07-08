The 8-10 year old Jackson County All-Star Softball Team will be competing in the State Little League Tournament after winning the District 4 Championship in Knox County this past week. The District 4 Little League Softball Tournament was held at Knox Central High School starting June 24th with the first game Jackson County vs. Clay County. Jackson fell to Clay in this game 1-2 putting them into the Loser’s Bracket of the tournament. This would prove to only ignite a fire under the girls for the remainder of the tournament. However, the feat wouldn’t be easy. Once going into the bottom half of the bracket, winning would mean playing every evening.
After the weekend off, they faced Corbin on Monday finishing the game in 3 innings, 16-0. Tuesday evening was a talented Hazard-Perry team but Jackson County also won that game 7-1. Wednesday was a pitcher’s duel where they defeated Harlan County with a score of 1-0. The Semifinal game was played on Thursday against a tough South Laurel team as Jackson County pushed on with a score of 4-1. With the win on Thursday the Championship Game was set as a rematch of the first game Jackson vs. Clay.
The tournament format required losing two games to be eliminated. Clay entered the Championship game as the only remaining unbeaten team. Clay’s unbeaten status meant that a win in the 6:00 pm Championship game would push an immediate replay as an 8:30 pm second Championship Game in the double elimination tournament.
Jackson County went into the first game determined and with bats on fire recording 7 runs in the first inning. Clay tried to make a push but Jackson finished the game and forced a second game to determine the Championship after defeating Clay 11-5.
In the Final game Jackson County’s girls were a force, defeating Clay 14-0 in 4 innings and winning the first Softball District Little League Tournament for Jackson County and sending the All-Star Team to the State Tournament.
Jasey Estridge was awarded the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. Jackson County’s pitching recorded 81 strikeouts in the tournament, while the offense collected 52 hits, and outscored their opponents 54-9 on the week.
Members of your 8-10 District 4 Champion Team were Kylee Martin, Sofia Martinez, Jasey Estridge, Marley Coffey, Tilly Truett, Karley Turner, Hannah Gabbard, Hadley Stewart, Josie Scalf, and Harper Bowling.
The girls will be in action in the first round of the State Tournament at North Oldham in LaGrange, Kentucky this Saturday July 09th at noon facing the Champions from District 6, Fleming County.
