Excellent pitching by the Jackson County All Stars 10U led to a shut out of the Anderson County Minors on Sunday, July 09th, 2023 The local team defeated their opponent by a final score of 5-0 advancing them to the State Semi-Finals on Tuesday (results unavailable at press deadline).
Jasey Estridge threw a gem of a game on Sunday for the JC All Stars 10U allowing zero runs and allowing only four hits for the game. Estridge had 15 strike outs and zero walks.
The JC All Stars 10U got on the board in the first inning when Estridge grounded out, scoring one run. The JC All Stars notched four more runs in the fifth inning. All of the offense in the inning came from doubles by Kylee Martin and Jasey Estridge, a single by Kinley Judd and a ground out by Hannah Gabbard. Kylee Martin went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the JC All Stars in hits.
The JC All Stars 10U didn’t commit a single error in the field. Marley Coffey had 15 chances in the field, the most of the team.
