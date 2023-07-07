The future of Jackson County Girl’s softball is in safe hands with the current group of young 10U athletes. On Monday, (July 03rd, 2023) the Jackson County All Stars 10U won the District 4 Championship by defeating the Clay County All Stars 10U by a final score of 4-1. This Championship victory earned the team a berth to the State Tournament!
Jasey E led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the JC All Stars 10U. The right-hander allowed five (5) hits and one (1) run over six (6) innings while striking out 12 batters and walking one.
Tilley T and Marley C each collected one (1) hit to lead the JC All Stars 10U. The performance in the field was extraordinary. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Marley C had the most chances in the field with 14.
Congratulations to our home team Jackson County All Stars 10U of your District 4 Championship and Good Luck at the State!
