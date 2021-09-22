Judge Gabbard's Office just announced on social media: "Our dog warden just picked this girl up! It’s got a bandanna and a collar on! No name on collar! Does anyone know who this girl belongs to??"
editor's pick
Jackson County Animal Control Picked Up this Dog --- Information on Owner Wanted
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
Latest News
- Jackson County Animal Control Picked Up this Dog --- Information on Owner Wanted
- * PLEASE SHARE* Kentucky State Police Seek Suspect in Kidnapping
- Third Employee of Lee County Elementary School Dies from COVID-19
- Cross Drain Operations Start Thursday, September 23 on a Portion of KY 577 in Jackson County
- George David Williams Obituary
- Angela Dawn Tillery Obituary
- Current Events: Rare is The Man Ever Warned, “Today is The Day”
- Donovan Lakes Obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s Nothing We Can Do’
- Federal Agents Charge Jackson County Man with Illegally Trafficking Turtles to Chinese
- Fatal Collision Claims the Life of Jackson County Resident “Jo” Turner
- Angela Dawn Tillery Obituary
- Sheriffs Report for September 15, 2021
- Superintendents and Local School Boards Have Some Difficult Decisions
- Morehead hospital is so desperate for staff that it may put coronavirus-positive nurses back to work, in its Covid-19 units
- Does This Apron Make Me Look Fat?
- Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Whitley County
- 7 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in CVDHD Last Week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.