In August of 2019 two young women set foot in the USA for the first time, on their way to attend Jackson County High School. Manon Blanchard from France and Lucia Salinas from Spain, traveled here as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange program and their lives, and all of the lives they touched during their stay here, were changed as a result.
Both of these young women, at the age of 15, decided to apply to travel abroad to study. It took a lot of courage and a lot of curiosity about the world to make the decision at such a young age to leave family, friends and all things familiar behind and embark on this journey. Here they would live with people they had never met, attend school in a different culture, immerse themselves in a language they were not born to and find a way to stand on their own two feet. To say that it has been a learning experience is putting it mildly. They could not know what they would find when they arrived. Would people like them? Would they like the people? Would school be too different? Would they be welcomed and accepted? Would they be able to handle the language?
All of those questions were answered in a very positive way. Jackson County opened their arms and their hearts to these two young women, accepted them as friends and family members, helped them along their way and tried to make this experience as positive as possible. As both of them would tell you, it was not always easy. It never is. There were adjustments to be made and new social norms to learn. There were new families to adapt to and classes taught exclusively in English to try to understand and learn through. But as the community embraced Manon and Lucia they began to feel at home and both of them grew and flourished. Things that started out as hard and, some days, seemingly unbearable got easier as the weeks went by. They became a part of life here and life here became a part of them.
When the Covid-19 pandemic began to really take hold earlier in the year and school was transitioned to home, the Spanish sponsor for Lucia made the decision to bring the Spanish students home from their journey early. The decision was made in the best interest of the students at the time as it was not known if flights home would even be available later. Lucia had to go before finishing out the school year and it was difficult for her but with her usual philosophical and adaptable nature, she made the best of it. Manon was fortunate enough to be allowed to remain for the rest of the school year and finish out her studies at home with her host family. She will be on a plane to return to France this Thursday. Both of these partings are hard.
Both of these young women had found their place here in an area they loved, a school they loved and with friends and family they will never forget.
It is with both sadness and joy that we bid them farewell. We are sad they must go but happy to have had the opportunity to know them and become part of their lives. The people of Jackson County stepped up and became excellent ambassadors, representing themselves well in international relations. The young women were also excellent ambassadors for respective countries and through it all we all learned that beyond culture and country, most of us are pretty much the same and share common ground on which to build true relationships.
In parting, both Manon and Lucia wish to thank all those who welcomed them and helped them along the way. Most of all they wish to thank the host families who opened their homes and their hearts to them. They also wish to thank the staff and teachers of Jackson County High School as well as all those who befriended them and made their stay here positive experience.
“The best experience of my life is over,” said Manon Blanchard, days before her scheduled departure, “I never thought I could do this a year ago. I remember how I was before this, the baby I used to be and am so proud of the person I am today. This would not have been possible without my parents. I am so thankful to have them. They have done so much for me and they always do everything to make me happy. Today I can say I am happy to have the life I have and to become the woman I am becoming. I am particularly thankful that I got to have the perfect host family. It was not easy at the beginning but now they are like a second family to me. They made me discover new things and new people that I will never forget and I will love them forever. I don’t have any regrets,” Manon went on to say, “and I am so proud of what I did during 9 months far away from my family and friends. Thank you to each person I met in America to have shared and made this experience the best of my life.”
Lucia also reflected on her journey by saying, “Traveling to a new country can be scary. In fact at first it is. But let me tell you, this is the most amazing adventure I could ever dream of. When I arrived in Jackson County and met my host family I couldn’t be more happy. Ben and Taylor Bays offered me their house even though they didn’t know me. With them I not only found a home far away from mine, but also I discovered that around the world there are good and kind people. Everybody that I have met at Jackson County has tried to make me feel like I belong and there I have met a lot of good people, my host family, my area representative and some of my best friends. And whenever I had a problem I knew that all of them would be there for me. When I had to leave Jackson County so soon I felt that I had a lot of things left to do – prom, softball games, the spring concert, graduation. However, I was glad that I had the chance to spend at Jackson County – seven wonderful months! I really miss being there and thanks to everybody for everything!”
We bid a very fond farewell to these two amazing young women. You will be greatly missed and Jackson County is very glad you chose to come here. You will both always have a home should you ever wish to return. Everyone at Jackson County High School sends their love and best wishes for a wonderful life as you continue your journey from here on out.
NOTE: ASSE International Student Exchange is actively recruiting host families for exchange students for the 2020-2021 school year. If you, or someone you know are interested in hosting a student next year contact Carmen Abner @ 606-493-6498 via text or e-mail oneworldASSE@gmail.com. ASSE has students from many countries throughout the world. It's a life changing experience!
