At the Jackson County Board of Education Special Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education made a decision concerning face coverings in Jackson County Public School facilities. The determination to wear a face covering by students and staff will be based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education. Based on the Incident Rate Map, a determination will be made each Thursday for the status of the upcoming week. Jackson County Public Schools will require everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while inside a Jackson County Public School building when our community transmission rate is in the RED or ORANGE zone. If our community transmission rate is in the YELLOW or GREEN zone, regardless of vaccination status, Jackson County Public Schools would recommend that face coverings would be worn by students and staff, but are not required. Notification will be provided each Thursday concerning the status for the upcoming week.
This Board decision does not have any impact on the current CDC requirement to wear a face covering on Jackson County School buses. The CDC public health order requires everyone over age 2 who rides a school bus to wear a mask at all times while on the bus.
The school district emphasized in their announcement: "The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is always a priority among priorities for Jackson County Public Schools. The board decision above will allow us to more safely continue traditional in-person instruction for our students. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as we continue to navigate this situation together."
For a more detailed report of the meeting and the decision pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun next Wednesday.
