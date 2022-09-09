The deadline to submit an application for the board member vacancy in Educational District #5 was Wednesday, September 7th at 4:30 pm. The Jackson County Board of Education called a Special Meeting for Thursday, September 8th to review the applications. The applications were reviewed in Executive Session at the beginning of the Special Board Meeting per KRS 61.810 (1) (f) (k). In the upcoming week, another Special Board Meeting will be called to conduct Interviews. All interviews for the board vacancy will be conducted during an Executive Session with the goal of having the new board member appointed and placed by the September 20, 2022 regular board meeting. We fully anticipate meeting this timeline.
Also during the Special Board Meeting, the board approved the tax rates for the current school year. As done in the past, the board members unanimously approved the compensating rate, which is the lowest rate recommended by the Kentucky Department of Education. The tax rate for real estate decreased from 61.5 to 59.7. This is the third consecutive year that the Jackson County Board of Education has decreased the tax rate for real estate property taxes.
