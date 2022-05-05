T-Shirts for the cancer fund this year will be $10. They are navy and pink in support of breast cancer. T-shirt orders must be in by May 10th. If you would like to order a t-shirt from the Jackson County Cancer Fund please mail payment and your request with your name,address, t-shirt sizes and number or shirts needed to:
Jackson County Cancer Fund
P.O. Box 1250
McKee, KY 40447
If you would like to order a luminary they are $5. You can mail payment along with your request with who it is for and if it is in memory of, honor of, or in prayer for that person. For luminaries you also have the option of purchasing them the day of the festival.
