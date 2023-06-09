Jackson County Cancer Fund Festival of Hope to be held this Saturday
Join the Jackson County Cancer Fund this Saturday at the McKee Bond Memorial Park for the Annual Festival of Hope! Activities will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and through 10:00 p.m. The JC Cancer Fund hosts this event every year to celebrate survivors and honor and remember those from the community who have passed on as a result of cancer.
All Day attractions will include: Inflatables, a Silent Auction, Jackson County Library Booth and Cindy Lou Who’s Kettle Corn Food Truck.
Entertainment will begin at 4:15 and will include: Lola, Heather and Connie, Derrick Shepherd, The Anglin Brothers, Sassafras Cloggers, Sparrow Hawks and Ashley Mullins.
At 4:30 Goofy will be on hand for an Easter Egg Hunt for the little ones (up to 4 years of age.) One prize egg will be in the mis for the lucky child who finds it.
This year’s festival will also feature a dunk tank. Members of the community who have signed up to take the plunge include: Tyler Morgan, Jason Elam, Ron Maharrey, Kenneth Wilder, Hunter Isaacs, Shane Ayers and David Wilson.
The Survivors Walk will begin at 8:00 p.m. with reading of the names beginning at 9:00 p.m. The Luminaries will be lit at dark.
Winners of all games will be announced at 9:30 p.m.
Appalachian Imagination will be hosting a live podcast at the event.
Come out for live music, great food, games and more.
All funds collected by the Jackson County Cancer Fund go to support those in the county who are fighting the scourge of cancer. All funds remain in Jackson County for the benefit of Jackson County people.
