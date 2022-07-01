Jackson County Cancer Fund Scavenger Hunt Announced
The Jackson County Cancer Fund will be having a scavenger hunt. Participant will be looking for places and buildings through clues that will appear in the Jackson County Sun and on Channel 9 each month.
Anyone who would like to participate can send $5.00 and your name to the Jackson County Cancer Fund at P.O. Box 1250, McKee, KY 40447.
Participants will need to figure out the clues, go the location and take a picture. The last clue will be given at the next Festival of Hope. When the first person with all the pictures in order finds Charlene Tillery they will win a silver dollar valued at 38.00.
First Clue: Established in 1841, this is the oldest Church in Jackson County. The logs from the original Church building now reside in Berea as part of a private residence.
