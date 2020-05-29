Payments for court cost, fines, fees, and restitution can be made by money order to the Circuit Clerk's office or Credit Card by calling the Circuit Court Clerk's Office at 606-287-7783. Pre-payable citations can be paid online through ePay at kycourts.gov
In-Person Services are strictly limited:
- Entrance is limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, persons ordered by the judge to appear at in-person hearings, and individuals seeking emergency custody orders. And to persons with a scheduled appointment to obtain a Driver's License.
- Only persons wearing a protective facial covering will be allowed to enter..
- Individuals are prohibited from bringing purses or other similarly enclosed bags into facility unless items in the bag are medically necessary. Any items necessary for the individual's business should be carried by hand or brought in an open container capable of visual inspection.
Individuals shall not enter the building if they have:
- Experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, including cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever; chills; muscle pain; sore throat; or loss of taste or smell;
- Been asked to self-quartantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency; or
- Been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days or had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
