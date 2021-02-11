JC Sun Closings & Delays

The following Jackson County establishments are currently either closed or delayed February 11th, 2020. Do you have something to add to the list. Please feel free to email us at advertising@jacksonsunky.com or call 606-287-7197. Or Send us a Facebook Message.

Annville Christian Academy

Annville Massage Therapy

Annville Medical Clinic

East Bernstadt Medical Clinic

Jackson County Clerks Office

Jackson County Judge Executives Office

Jackson County Judicial Center

Jackson County Sheriffs Office

Jackson County High School - Generals v. Model Cancelled

Jackson County Public Schools - Traditional Snow Day

Jackson County PVA Office

Jackson County Water Association

Mckee Medical Clinic

Winding Blade Holiness Church - Service Cancelled

White House Clinic

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you