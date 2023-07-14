The Jackson County Coach Pitch Little League Softball team entered the state tournament with 11 other teams. The girls experienced a tough loss in their first game of tournament play against South Oldham Navy.
Between games on Saturday, their lead off batter, Tatum Truett, broke her arm while playing on the playground. This was a huge loss because she’d hit a homerun in the first game of the tournament and led the team with her spunky personality.
The remaining 10 rallied together and picked up steam against tough competition. The girls went on to knock off Carter County and Ashland. On Sunday, the team battled hard against South Oldham Navy again, but fell short, ending their run and finishing the 5th place team in the state.
We are so proud of this team, their coaches and families. These girls will never forget this experience.
