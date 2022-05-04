(MCKEE, Ky) – Nonprofit organizations from across the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website: www.kygives.org.
The Jackson County Community Foundation will be working toward their goal of $2500 during this 24-hour giving sprint. Their mission is to bring together community-minded people with the strong, abiding will to do good, acting upon their dreams and aspirations, to produce results.
“We always say, ‘Good things happen in a giving community,” said Rodney Chrisman, Jackson County Community Foundation board chair. “Our presence in the community has promoted this spirit of philanthropy and has supported many meaningful causes.”
Since its inception, the Jackson County Community Foundation has granted over $91,000 to charitable causes. Their work is focused on six funding priorities: arts, culture and recreation, health and wellness, economic development, education, housing, and transportation.
To support the Jackson County Community Foundation, visit their profile page at: https://www.kygives.org/organizations/jackson-county-community-foundation.
For more information about the Jackson County Community Foundation, including their current funds, visit www.appalachianky.org/communities/jackson-county-community-foundation.
Kentucky Gives Day is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and the LG&E and KU Foundation, and media partners supporting the event include WKQQ, WHAS,
WLAP, WBUL and Kentucky News Network
The Jackson County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Their mission is to bring together community-minded people with the strong, abiding will to do good, acting upon our dreams and aspirations, to produce results. The board members include Chair Rodney Chrisman, Treasurer Ben Gilbert, and members Philip Curd, Keith Gabbard, Keith Lakes, Greg Lakes, Melanie Powell, Heather Ward and Pat Wagner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.