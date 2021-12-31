Jackson County Conservation District Announces 2021 Art & Writing Contest Winners
“We All Need Water” was the title and theme of the recently concluded statewide art and writing contests. The Jim Claypool Art Contest and the Conservation Writing Contest, sponsored by the Division of Conservation, Kentucky Farm Bureau, and county Conservation Districts, saw impressive participation from Jackson County students as entries began rolling in to JCCD in December.
The art contest is for students in grades 1-5, while grades 6-12 participate in the writing contest. Considering all the challenges brought by COVID-19, both here in Jackson County and statewide, teachers and students all did wonderfully.
Congratulations to Layla Anderson, a 9th grader at JCHS, whose essay was judged best in county!
Congratulations, too, to Isabella Gilbert, a Tyner Elementary 5th grader whose artwork was judged best in county!
Jackson County Conservation District wishes the very best of luck to Ms. Anderson and Ms. Edwards, whose entries will now be judged statewide, alongside other county winners. We are grateful to all the teachers who made it all happen!
The winning essay appears below:
Water is for Everyone
Name: Layla Anderson
Address: 1218 War Fork Road Mckee KY
Grade/Age: Grade 9, Age 14
The average human adult body contains 60% water, as claimed by USGS, which is over half of the entire body. All life forms need water to survive, whether it be a form of bacteria or a human. Water is also used to make practically all of the materials and items we use today. Water is slowly getting more and more polluted and/or scarce. Kentucky is naturally full of water sources (being the US state with the second most shorelines, behind Alaska), and is not yet in immediate danger of water scarcity, however conservation practices would help keep it that way. Clean water is important to plants, animals, and other living things because it is important to plant/crop sustenance, wildlife need water to live, and humans require water to survive/create daily appliances.
To start off, a way that water is important is that it is needed to sustain crops and plants. Without water, we would have no way to receive any type of food. If we can’t grow food without water, we would not be able to feed animals used for feeding purposes, not to mention not being able to water them. Nor would we be able to feed ourselves, for that matter. In places such as California, it would be a barren wasteland without things such as irrigation, since California is naturally a drier location. Without water, plants, animals, and humans would not be able to survive since the latter two feed off the first. According to Jodi Richmond, 95% of a plant's tissue is made up of water and that water is necessary for photosynthesis to commence. That is the way plants make their food, which is what causes plants to fail if they do not have water. In summary, water is crucial for plants to maintain life. Not to point out, 95% is almost all of a plant's tissue altogether, so if water were to not exist, there would be no such thing as plants. Plants can be a source of pollution to our water in the way of using too much fertilizer on things such as lawns. If you over-fertilize plants, it could wash into a river, traveling throughout Kentucky.
Continuing on, water is important because wildlife need water to live. As mentioned before, without water plants would die. Many animals feed off of plants, so this would cause them to lose one or all of their food sources. If the animal were to be a carnivore, the other animals it would prey on would be lost as a food source as well since that prey would need water to survive. Water is important to the entire food chain, and without it, it would be destroyed. Like humans, animals’ bodies are made up of a high percentage of water, so not unlike plants, animals would not be able to exist. Without water, animals would not be able to function properly, stated by coolaustralia. Water is needed for almost every single function that goes on in an animal’s body. Not to be forgotten, some wildlife animals serve as food to humans themselves, so this would furthermore add on to the approaching paragraph. To be brief, all living things mostly consist of water, so without it we could not survive. Wildlife and animals can also pollute our water. If farm animals, or wild animals were to make their way into a stream, the waste would pollute the water. Since Kentucky has quite a few farms, this is not all that uncommon.
Not to mention, if we did not have water, our life as humans would drastically change. Like stated before, humans are made up of 60-65% water. That is easily a majority of our body makeup. Almost all of the things we use daily have to be made with water as well. It takes 3+ gallons of water to manufacture a single page in a notebook, commented by the team of stacker. That is quite a bit of water used for a paper-thin sheet, not even getting into the fact of how much and how important paper is to us. Also as mentioned by the stacker team, another fact would be that it is around 713 gallons to create one cotton t-shirt. Basically, lots of our everyday items come from plants (and/or animals), and plants need water to grow and survive. Without water, there would not even be an ‘Earth.’ Concisely, both humans and their everyday materials would not be able to exist if we did not have any water. As for ways humans pollute our water sources, throwing trash around water sources - and anywhere to be fair - can end up in Kentucky water sources, polluting it. Landfills of human trash also end up in our oceans, which will continue to build up.
In conclusion, clean water is important to plants, animals, and other living things because it is important to plant/crop sustenance, wildlife need water to live, and humans require water to survive/create daily appliances. The main idea is, water is important, and we should take measures that are within our power to protect it. Conservation practices can help us achieve the goals of keeping Kentucky’s water sources clean. These environmental practices can make our living environment better as a whole, and healthier. Some conservation practices that can be done to help keep Kentucky’s water sources clean would include refraining from flushing when it is not necessary, not polluting the waterways or oceans, preventing leaks in water systems, cleaning up trash around water sources, and planting riparian zones to prevent erosion. Putting up silt fences can also be another way to help with erosion prevention.
Works Cited
coolaustralia. “Is There Enough Water For Plants and Animals?” coolaustralia, coolaustralia, https://www.coolaustralia.org. Accessed 22 November 2021.
Richmond, Jodi. “How Plants Use Water.” Extension Service, WVU Extension Service, 01 March 2021, https://extension.wvu.edu. Accessed 22 November 2021.
stacker. “How Much Water it Takes to Create 30 Common Items.” stacker, stacker, https://stacker.com. Accessed 22 November 2021.
USGS. The Water In You. USGS. USGS, https://www.usgs.gov. Accessed 22 November 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.