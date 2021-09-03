The Jackson County Conservation District does valuable work and most residents are totally unaware of what they do. The organization reported:
"This year we spent $22,000 on septic installations! We receive a $7,500 grant for this each spring; the remainder came out of our general fund, which is mostly from Jackson County property taxes.
If someone is in urgent need of septic assistance, and we can't do it, we may suggest these folks.
In this region of Kentucky, there are still a lot of homes with old and failing septic systems, cobbled-together septic "tanks" -- things like barrels, flimsy plastic containers not intended for septic use, old car parts, and even old automobiles! -- or none at all, so that their waste drains straight onto the ground or into a waterway. We're trying to fix that, a little at a time."
East Kentucky PRIDE reported: "You probably don't think about septic systems much, but consider what life would be like if you couldn't afford to repair or install one. 7,389 low-income homeowners in southern and eastern Kentucky now have working septic systems, thanks to the PRIDE program started by Congressman Hal Rogers and the late Gen. James Bickford in 1997. Talk about making a fundamental difference in the lives of your constituents! Today Congressman Rogers becomes the longest serving Member of Congress in Kentucky's history, and PRIDE wants to say CONGRATULATIONS and THANK YOU for your service."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.