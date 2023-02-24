Jackson County Extension Cooperative Conference Center

It’s almost time for our creative community to meet again. Monday night February 27, 6pm at the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Conference Center in McKee, KY. Topics will be, discussing the community accelerator program for mckee and Jackson county, ideas to begin a mural program for mckee and other Jackson county towns, open discussion on ways to develop creative destinations, ways to include our young creatives with our school and community programs. The public is invited to this lively discussion about the future of our beautiful home through a creative forum.

