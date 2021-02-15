JC Sun Breaking News Snow

Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard shared via Facebook this afternoon that Jackson County is being declared a state of emergency due to the current weather conditions. Below is that statement.

"We have decided to declare a State of an emergency. We have over 5300 residents out of electricity in Jackson County alone. I am currently at Dispatch now. The roads are very hazardous and freezing rain is still falling. Please stay in if at all possible. We are staying on top of the situation and will advise anyone of any updates as we go along. Please pray for all our working on this storm. Please share"

Please continue to check back with the Jackson County Sun for continued coverage of the current ice storm as we will continue to update as it becomes available.

