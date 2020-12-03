In accordance with Executive Order 2020-969 elementary schools were approved to return to in-person learning next week provided that the county was not experiencing a COVID-19 incident rate that placed them a high-risk critical red zone.
The JCPS announced via social media this afternoon:
"As provided for and mandated in Governor Andy Beshear’s earlier Executive Order (2020-969), and based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County remains in the “red” (critical level). Therefore, Jackson County Public Schools must continue to suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction and continue with Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of December 7th through December 11, 2020.
Our District is very disappointed that we are not able to offer the Traditional In-Person Learning Option for the upcoming week. We will continue to monitor the incidence rate map with hope that the numbers will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric. The next determination will be made on Thursday, December 10, 2020."
