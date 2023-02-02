On January 28th and 29th, Jackson Elite traveled to Mid-America Sports Center in Louisville, KY to compete in the Kentuckiana State Tournament. Jackson Elite is composed of 8 - 4th grade girls that attend Tyner Elementary. They competed against other 4th grade teams from Kentucky and Indiana.
Elite began the tournament on Saturday, going 2-0 in pool play and continued their undefeated streak into Sunday’s championship bracket play. “These girls hustle and play hard no matter what the game situation may be,” said coach Ashley Judd.
Tilly Truett led the Elite in scoring in the championship game of the tournament with 12 points, Sofia Martinez with 10 points each, Adi Brockman with 3 points, Jasey Estridge, Gracelyn Spurlock, and Kylee Martin with 2 each, and Kinley Judd with 1 point. Hadley Stewart put in a stellar defensive performance with her rebounding and hustle in the championship win as well.
Jackson Elite is 21-5 on the year, with their 5 losses and the majority of their wins coming against much older competition, ranging from 5th to 7th grade. Coach Mike Moore put it best, “The future looks bright for Jackson County girls’ basketball!”
