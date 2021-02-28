***Road Conditions*** ( This post will be updated as we get reports, if you have an emergency call 911 or 606-287-9979)
21:58 Sturgeon Road is impassable
20:17 The road slip on Highway 2004/Azbill is worsening. Approximately fifteen feet long and three feet deep. One lane is passable at this time.
19:45 USE CAUTION: WE HAVE A REPORT OF THE ROADWAY SLIPPING ON 421 NEAR WALGREENS
19:45 2004 IS SLIPPING JUST PAST AZBILL USE CAUTION IN THAT AREA
19:30 Use caution on or near Water Street in McKee.
19:26 !! HIGHWAY 89S IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO HIGH WATER. !!
19:07 Sand Lick Rd is impassable
18:56 Use caution on Highway 2004 past Azbill, we are getting reports of the road slipping in that area.
18:56 Reports of the road surface being washed up near 3447.
89S is flooded and impassable in several places.
(Addition) 1848 421S near the 3630 junction ( the Tyner Dollar Store) water is in the roadway.
Debris keeps washing into the road near 3447 (Morrill Kirby-Knob Road) State Highway is trying to keep it clear try to avoid this area.
The 421 area near Brewers Truss Company and the stretch prior to that area was flooded just minutes ago.
Adkinstown Road is flooded in two areas one at the bottom of the hill from 421 and the other is down near the 290 side near the bridge. Use Upper Hays Rd. instead if possible.
Most low-lying areas will be flooded and due to the amount of rain we have had and will be getting areas that are not normally prone to flooding may be affected throughout the night. Drive responsibly.
