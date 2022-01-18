Jackson County Emergency Management has asked for information that will help them check on and care for vulnerable members of our county. They posted on social media Tuesday afternoon:
"Do you know of an elderly or disabled person who lives alone and may have trouble obtaining critical supplies during a weather emergency or a power/communication outage? If you do, please talk to them and ask if you can submit their name to us along with other information such as: age, disability, address, and phone number.
We know not everyone has cell phones and landline communications can fail during bad weather.
During severe and prolonged weather emergencies, we will try to get someone to their home to ensure their safety."
