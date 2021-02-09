Do to the incoming ice storm Jackson county EM has requested local fire dept's to be on standby in case of county/jurisdiction wide power loss. This means that they may be called to respond to their station and or other facility such as church house or gymnasium and assist the elderly whom have lost power and require relocation for emergency power for oxygen and or other emergency needs. The fire departments will need all members who can to be ready to respond to these locations in our coverage area and assist.
breaking alert
Jackson County Emergency Management Requests Local Volunteer Fire Departments to Be on Standby
Jackson County Emergency Management Requests Local Volunteer Fire Departments to Be on Standby
