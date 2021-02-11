Jackson County Emergency Management is providing periodic road updates. The most recent was about 1 hour ago when they stated:
Road Condition Update 5 (approx: 9:00 am)
Please use caution on all side roads, especially in the north end of the county
(2004, 3447, 3446, along with county roads). They are becoming ice covered and hazardous.
Road Conditions #4 (approx 9:00 am)
421North
We received reports of an accident on Big Hill involving an overturned vehicle. Please use caution traffic will be slow or stopped while crews are on scene.
Road Condition # 3 (approx 6:00 am)
Roads appear to just be starting to freeze on the north end of the county, but not slick as of yet. One big problem is falling tree limbs, the wind has picked up and several limbs have been removed off of 421 past Fill-Ups to the line. On scene now of down power lines on Hwy 3447 about 2 miles off of 421.
