Jackson County Emergency Management

For Immediate Release

1:21 PM June 24, 2021

From: Jackson County EMA/CSEPP 

FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers

Where:  Jackson County Emergency Operations Center

                1901 McCammon Ridge Road 

                McKee, KY. 40447 

 

When:  Thursday July 1 from 8am to 6pm

              Friday July 2 from 8am to 6pm 

              Saturday July 3 from 8 am to 6pm 

 Who: If you have flood damage from the Feb.28/March 1 storms you may apply, you do not have to be a resident of Jackson County to register at this location. FEMA staff will be on scene to help you get registered, answer questions, and to help upload documents. 

 Note: Please use the parking lot between the EOC and the Jackson County Detention Center.  Signage will be in place to direct you to the correct area. If you have any questions please contact Jamie Strong (cell) 606-493-8443 (office) 606-287-9100 or message us on our Jackson County Emergency Management Facebook page. 

