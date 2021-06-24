For Immediate Release
1:21 PM June 24, 2021
From: Jackson County EMA/CSEPP
FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers
Where: Jackson County Emergency Operations Center
1901 McCammon Ridge Road
McKee, KY. 40447
When: Thursday July 1 from 8am to 6pm
Friday July 2 from 8am to 6pm
Saturday July 3 from 8 am to 6pm
Who: If you have flood damage from the Feb.28/March 1 storms you may apply, you do not have to be a resident of Jackson County to register at this location. FEMA staff will be on scene to help you get registered, answer questions, and to help upload documents.
Note: Please use the parking lot between the EOC and the Jackson County Detention Center. Signage will be in place to direct you to the correct area. If you have any questions please contact Jamie Strong (cell) 606-493-8443 (office) 606-287-9100 or message us on our Jackson County Emergency Management Facebook page.
