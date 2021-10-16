Turkeyclaus

Jackson County Extension Office Hosts “Holiday Ideas.”

Join us for some great Holiday Ideas!

Mattie Coffey, Whitley County FSC Agent, will be teaching a class at the New Extension Building

A light lunch will be provided.  Each participant will receive a Holiday Ideas Booklet!  Spaces are limited. You must call the Extension office at 606-287-7693 to register.  Hope to see you there!

Date: October 29th, 2021

Place:  Jackson County ECC Building (formerly old Dollar General)

Time:  11:00 a.m.

