Jackson County Extension Office Hosts “Holiday Ideas.”
Join us for some great Holiday Ideas!
Mattie Coffey, Whitley County FSC Agent, will be teaching a class at the New Extension Building
A light lunch will be provided. Each participant will receive a Holiday Ideas Booklet! Spaces are limited. You must call the Extension office at 606-287-7693 to register. Hope to see you there!
Date: October 29th, 2021
Place: Jackson County ECC Building (formerly old Dollar General)
Time: 11:00 a.m.
