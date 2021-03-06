The Jackson County Extension Service purchased the old Dollar General Store building and have, over the last year, spent a great deal of time and effort completely redesigning the interior to make it a state of the art facility. This facility will be a great boon to the Jackson County Community as it will greatly improve the Extension Services ability to serve the community.
The new facility contains two large rooms that will seat over 250 people, a small kitchen with service area, and a large kitchen with multiple cooking stations which can be used for cooking and canning demonstrations as well as allowing as many as 5 families to take part in cooking and canning classes at the same time in a hands on approach to learning. This kitchen has 4 full stoves, sinks, dishwashers, microwaves and everything else necessary to “cook up a storm.” The smaller kitchen and one of the gathering spaces will be available for rent to community members for all sorts of activities, including birthdays, family reunions, wedding receptions, etc. There is also a conference room for board meetings and office space.
The facility can also be used for the Farmer’s market, which will be held in the parking lot as well as hosting many 4-H activities and other extension programs such as sewing classes, grafting and gardening classes.
The Jackson County Extension Service is rightfully proud to be able to offer this new facility for community use and believes that the citizens of Jackson County will benefit greatly from having access to it.
The Jackson County Sun will keep the community informed about opportunities and activities available through the Extension Service.
