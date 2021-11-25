The Jackson County Extension Service opened the doors of its Community Center last Friday, welcoming one and all to their Christmas Bazaar. The event gave local craftsmen and producers an opportunity to display and offer their wares up for sale to the community. The event was free to all who wished to participate by setting up a booth. “We wanted to make this an event that was free for our local artisans and producers to help the community and showcase all the talent in Jackson County,” said Cathy Howell of the Jackson County Extension Service. “We really like being able to promote the idea of buying local and this gives everyone an opportunity to do that. Our new facility has opened up all kinds of opportunities in our county, including our Farmer’s Market, 4-H classes and demonstrations and events such as this, which promote community participation.”
The even ran from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 19th and had quite a few local people set up to sell as well as a good turn out of people coming to browse and purchase items in their local community. It is hoped that this will become an annual event.
