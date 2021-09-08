The hard work of the Jackson County Fair Board paid off with an exceptional Fair held during exceptional circumstances. The magnitude of the parade, vendors, and number of people attending was not at record levels but that can be blamed on the ongoing pandemic and not any lack of effort on behalf of the Fair Board. There are many in the county that are sick or quarantined or simply unwilling to take unnecessary risks with the deadly virus that has been ravaging our county and our country.
Top notch musical entertainment including “That Arena Rock Show”, “Ultimate Aldean”, and the Hoppers highlighted the musical component of the event along with extraordinary displays of local skills and talent with the displays on exhibit created by local artists and music from local artists like the Anglin Brothers. Planning for the Fair is a year-long process and the fact that it happens seamlessly during one entire week is demonstration of the hard work put in by the Fair Board as well as the generosity and support of the sponsors such as the Jackson County Fiscal Court, the City of McKee, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Advent Health, PRTC, Jackson Energy, Citizens Bank, and others. Jackson County Fair Board members include: Brian Murray (Chairman), Mark Sulfridge (Vice Chairman), Shay Hacker (Treasurer), Christine Duncan (Secretary), and active members: Bridget Belt, Robbie Belt, Candrea Bingham, Craig Bowles, Jody Britton, Hunter Carroll, Misty Gabbard, Shane Gabbard, Starlin Hacker, Kim Hornsby, Cathy Howell, Meranda McQueen, Oscar McQueen, Jamie Strong, Tim Tankersley, Brian Turner, Mandy Turner, Doug Wilson and Jenny Wilson. These folks work very hard to make the Jackson County Fair a premiere event every year. Thank you for all you do!
The parade was smaller than the last (2019) but the quality of the floats was not sacrificed. JCHS FFA won the school category. Jackson County Public Library won the business category. Birch Lick Baptist Church won the Church/civic category. Each of those got $100.00.
PRTC was the overall winner, and they got $500.00.
This year the Grand Marshall was Darrell Combs. Judge Gabbard reported after the Fair: “Who better to be Grand Marshal than Darrell Combs. Darrell has put countless hours in his 20 years of service to the parks in Jackson County. Many of you may not realize just what dedication Darrell has shown to our County. Before we had the availability of inmate labor, Darrell mowed, painted, cleaned and expanded every park in Jackson County. Working alongside a Park Board that still has some of the original members today and Ms. Judy Schmitt, who has been responsible for writing grants and building almost every County Park, Darrell brought a passion to Park care that is second to none. If every citizen cared for this County the way Darrell cared for our parks, we wouldn’t have a litter problem or illegal dumping of any kind in Jackson County.”
Darrell is currently serving as caretaker for his ill wife, Louise. Combs had made special arrangements for someone else to be with her while he participated in the Parade. However, in a show of the depth of his love for his ailing wife a car was waiting for him at the terminal end of the Parade route to take him immediately back home to her side. Darrell Combs serves as an example of the best of us and made a great Grand Marshall as our representative.
The Fair Board will take a week off then reconvene to assess what went right and what went wrong in their ongoing effort to make the next one even better. Scouting and coordination with musical acts will begin in an effort to book the best available for next year when we will have another change to “Come Together” again!
