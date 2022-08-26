The Judges Office has been very busy the last few weeks. We have had a ton of calls with questions concerning the Fair. The Fair festivities officially began this past Saturday with the Beauty Pageant. I believe this was the largest number of contestants we've had in several years. That event went smoothly with a great crowd in attendance. The next event will be Family Fun night this coming Saturday August 27th. Admission is free for this event this year and we expect a large turnout. Next week the Fair will be in full swing with live entertainment on the Water Street Stage beginning Thursday night September 1st, running through Saturday night. The Parade, Car Show and all day events on Water Street are Saturday September 3rd. With the amount of interest the Fair is drawing, I expect this years to be the biggest we have ever had. I would like to take a moment to thank our dedicated Jackson County Fair Board and our sponsors for working so hard to put together a family oriented series of events. It's going to be a great time and I hope you can join us.
Our phone has been busy with other requests as well. I realize I discuss it a lot but I feel like many of our citizens truly do not understand what a financial hardship we are facing with our County road system. We have 639 roads which equal up to 469 miles in Jackson County. 1 mile of blacktop will cost roughly $100,000 this year. You can do the math and see that it's impossible to fix everything we need to fix with a small budget. Blacktop is just one issue. We have had trouble keeping our tractors running this year. Seems like we can mow roadsides one day and work on a tractor for 2 weeks. It's just been that kind of year. We spent $175,000 in maintenance on our County equipment last year. That seems like a lot but would not replace one of our mowing units with the price of equipment these days. Not to mention trouble with backhoes, dump trucks and the list goes on. Like the old saying, when it rains it pours, that's the way it's been for our road department here lately. I am looking into ways to operate our road department more efficiently. We just can't afford to operate the way we used to. I have several meetings coming up in surrounding Counties to look at their operations. I hope to gain some useful information that we can build on here for our operations. In the meantime, I will say we are doing the best we can with what we have to work with.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.