In 2019 the Jackson County Fair broke historical records for attendance. However, Water Street and downtown McKee would be empty during the Labor Day Weekend in 2020 due to COVID-19. Despite a resurgence of COVID-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant and Jackson County being in the Red Zone with a COVID incident rate hovering around 160, the Jackson County Fair will continue this year. Jackson County Fair Board members include: Brian Murray (Chairman), Mark Sulfridge (Vice Chairman), Shay Hacker (Treasurer), Christine Duncan (Secretary), and active members: Bridget Belt, Robbie Belt, Candrea Bingham, Craig Bowles, Jody Britton, Hunter Carroll, Misty Gabbard, Shane Gabbard, Starlin Hacker, Kim Hornsby, Cathy Howell, Meranda McQueen, Oscar McQueen, Jamie Strong, Tim Tankersley, Brian Turner, Mandy Turner, Doug Wilson and Jenny Wilson. These folks work very hard to make the Jackson County Fair a premiere event every year. Thank you for all you do!
Darrell Combs has been selected as the 2021 Jackson County Fair Grand Marshall. Combs has been described as having a “Heart of Gold”. Combs served as Parks and Recreation Manager and was in charge of park maintenance for approximately 20 years. He partnered with local jail inmates for much of his work on the parks and even served as jail minister. He and his wife, Louise, threw barbecue fundraisers and even secured grants to buy and install playground equipment. “I took a lot of pride in my work,” Combs reported. “When you see parents and grandparents playing with their kids on the swings and they comment how nice it is, that makes you feel like you have done something special to improve the community.”
Combs also built the handrails and the concrete Log Welcome Center at Flat Lick Falls. The amount of work that Combs has committed to our community makes him a perfect candidate for 2021 Jackson County Fair Grand Marshall!
Fair week kicked off with a local beauty pageant contest. Raylin Hicks was voted Miss Jackson County Fair, Lily-Ann Horton was voted Miss Teen, Kenzie Medlock was voted Miss Pre-Teen, Khloe Abner was voted Wee Miss, Malli Karlena Hayes was voted Toddler Miss, Chloe Sophia Thompson was voted Tiny Miss, Briley Bingham was voted Little Mister, Rylie Medlock was voted Little Miss, and Olivia King was voted Baby Miss.
Family Fun night was last Saturday which included an archery tournament, a cornhole tournament, REMIX, inflatables, a dunking booth and a Tug-of-War between local law enforcement officers and local volunteer firefighters called “Battle of the Badges”. Entertainers throughout the week will include local favorites: the Anglin Brothers and the Smith Sisters as well as out-of-county entertainment from the Hoppers, Dino-Roar, My Finest Hour, Ultimate Aldean and That Arena Rock Show. A Cruise-In is scheduled for Saturday at the Bond Memorial Park.
