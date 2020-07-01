Tyler Turner and his wife Shyann Turner woke up Saturday morning (June 27, 2020) to their newly acquired GMC Sonoma sitting in their living room. The vehicle had been parked outside their home near the Rock Store on Hwy 3445 until it was hit by the driver of a RAM truck sending it into their living room. Luckily no one was injured. However, the Turner family has been left in very difficult times with nowhere to stay. The wall impacted by the vehicle was a “load-bearing” wall and the rental home is now deemed unsafe. Their jobs are also in jeopardy due to their lack of living arrangements and transportation needs (their newly acquired vehicle was totaled). The person at fault had no insurance! They could use the help of the communities help to get through this difficult time.
