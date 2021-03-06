Farmer's Market

Jackson County Farmer's Market will open on June 21st, 2021 at the Annville location. 

The Jackson County Farmers’ Market believes that nutritious food should be available for everyone.  Not only is it important for our well-being but it also makes it possible for us to live a healthier lifestyle.  Nutritious food is not always affordable or available for low- income families already struggling to make ends meet.  With our local Farmers’ market nutritious foods are fresh, celebrated and made easily accessible to our community.  Last year the Farmer’ Market was able to acquire a grant through the Community Farm Alliance (CFA), which is the KY Double Dollars program.  This program helped to double the amount of produce participants were able to purchase when they used their SNAP, WIC and Senior Vouchers.    Increasing the amount of purchases is a win-win situation.  It helps farmers to increase their sales, the customer has more access to fresh fruits and vegetables and helps to grow our local markets customer base. 

If you or someone you know is interested in selling at our Farmers’ market you can contact our Market Manager, Cathy Howell, at the Jackson County Cooperative Extension office, 606-287-7693.  We will have a meeting on March 29th at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in selling for our 2021 market.

Opening Day will be June 21st at the Annville location

2021 Market schedule:

Mondays                   3:00 - 5:00                 Annville

Wednesdays             1:00 - 3:00                 Sand Gap Christian Church

Friday                      11:00 - 2:00                 Extension Conference Center  (formerly the old  Dollar General building )

 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you