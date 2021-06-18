Jackson County Farmers’ Market
It is that time of the year again, fresh fruits and vegetables sold by your neighbors. This year because of the pandemic, the government has increased the number of vouchers Seniors and WIC participants can receive. Again, this year thanks to the CFA (Community Farm Alliance) we are excited to announce for our Seniors, we can double up to twelve dollars a day; WIC we can double eight dollars a day. Finally, we can match up to twelve dollars a day for SNAP benefits as well. Opening day will be June 21st at the Annville location, June 23rd, we will be set up at the Sand Gap Christian Church, and June 25th, we will be set up at the McKee location. Farmers do their best to bring the best product to satisfy every customer. Browse the market before you begin to purchase so you can make informed choices. Remember to base your purchase on quality, not price. Ask your farmers for whatever vegetable you would like to buy. Farmers have a wealth of knowledge of their product, come stock up on produce while it is in season.
We look forward to seeing everyone this year at the market. On some Fridays at our McKee location, there will be agency booths to help with other things you need. Also, ask about our recipes, we have a wealth of information. See you at the market!
2021 Market schedule:
Mondays 3:00 Annville
Wednesdays 1:00 Sand Gap Christian Church
Friday 11:00 Extension Conference Center (formerly the old Dollar General building )
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.