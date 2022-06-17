Jackson County Farmers’ Market Opening June 24th
The day many folks in Jackson County look forward to every year is fast approaching. Jackson County’s Farmers Market will open Friday, June 24th at the Jackson County Extension Office’s Conference Center in McKee (the old Dollar General Building.)
Farmers will be on hand to provide fresh produce and various vendors will also be present offering their wares to the people of Jackson County and booths will offer nutritional information, tips and recipes.
The Farmer’s Market partners with The Community Farm Alliance to sponsor Double Dollar Days. Those who participate in SNAP or WIC and Seniors are eligible to double their buying power, making it even easier to have fresh, nutritious produce on the table.
The Farmers Market will be open in Jackson County 3 days a week. Monday’s will be at the Annville Farmers Market location beginning at 3:00 p.m. Wednesdays – Extension Conference Center, McKee beginning at 2:00 p.m. and Fridays, also at the Extension Conference Center, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
All the folks involved with the Jackson County Extension Service and the Jackson County Farmers’ Market look forward to seeing you there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.