Matt Chaliff, Kentucky FFA Association Executive Secretary coined the 2021-2022 as “the Great Restart.” For many of our FFA members this year has been and will continue to be the first time that they have had an opportunity to compete in contests in person. During the 2020-2021 School year, JCHS FFA had a successful year. In summary, five FFA members competed in State Speaking events, the Envirothon team placed 5th in the State of Ketnucky, and the Land Judging Team placed 2nd in the State. There were five students recognized at the State FFA convention for receiving their State FFA degree, and two individuals received their American FFA Degree. All of these events took place either in the comfort of their home or in the classroom. While it was the safest option at the given time, it provided its own challenges. As the 2021-2022 school year has begun students have been permitted to travel and compete in contests. JCHS FFA is off to a great start with many 2nd and 3rd place finishes in fall and regional contests. Jared Rogers was the winner of the Jr. Tractor Driving contest, a contest that was canceled last year. FFA members are currently working diligently during school and after school preparing for the End of Course Assessments this week and spring FFA contests. Advisor Candrea Bingham says “I am excited to have two Parliamentary Procedure Teams competing in person this year, and for the opportunity to work with Gear Up to provide job shadowing opportunities and tours this spring. Nothing can replace the networking that takes place during these events and the real world feel to doing a contest online.”
Jackson County FFA has completed 4 community service project, logging over 200 hours so far this school year. These projects include time assisting the Jackson County Fair Board with the County Fair, 45 Back-up Buckets that were sent to Western Kentucky Tornado Victims, a Food Drive for the Jackson County Food Bank, and a coin drive that raised $343 for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
We are continually grateful for our sponsors that have helped make this year a success including the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Service, Jackson County Sun, Jackson County Farm Service, Soil Conservation Service, JCHS Family Resource Center, L&M Farm, Jackson County Board of Education, and Jackson County Fiscal Court.
