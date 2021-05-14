Motorcycle Accident

City of McKee Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department just reported that they & McKee PD along with Gray Hawk Fire & Rescue units assisted Jackson County EMS and Sheriffs Deputy Edwards on scene of a motorcycle accident and LZ request for Air Evac Lifeteam 56 - Danville, KY.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

