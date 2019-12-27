( ... for I was hungry and you gave me to eat.)
It is never too late to help those that are in need. In this season of “giving” please remember those in the community that may spend their holiday’s hungry and alone.
“The Jackson County Food Bank has been meeting hunger needs for thirty years,” said Joyce Marks , Director. “The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is very important because our biggest and most important fundraiser of the year takes place. PRTC has most generously agreed to match money donations between now and December 31st. Donations to the Sand Gap Food Bank and Owsley County Food Bank will also be matched. Many meals would be missed without the help of the Food Bank. We serve 900 + clients every month . There are also food drives going on at Jackson County Schools, which is a big help to the Food Bank. God Bless all individuals, churches, businesses, etc who donate money and food. You are truly ‘Feeding the Hungry.’”
One hopes that the season of celebrating being thankful for our blessings and loving our neighbors will inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors, are food insecure. Kentucky has the seventh highest rate in the nation of people struggling to put food on the table. In Kentucky, 662,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they will find their next meal. That number includes one in every five kids (an estimated 186,000 children) who may not have enough to eat. In the eastern part of the state, rural counties had food insecurity rates at 20% or higher.
The Jackson County Food Bank serves all ages and is open 5 days a week. In 2018, the Food Bank served 8,133 (5,874 adults and 2,259 children). “Hunger in Kentucky is much closer than most people think,” said Tamara Sandberg, Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky. “People facing hunger could be your neighbor, the student sitting next to your child in class, or the senior citizen in front of you at the checkout line. If we work together as a Commonwealth, we can end hunger. Every action counts.”
The Jackson County Food Bank is located at 263 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, ½ mile past Rocky Hill Heights. The Food Bank is open to serve clients Monday - Friday from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Money Donations can also be dropped of at the PRTC business offices during business hours. All donations are tax deductible.
For your convenience, The Jackson County Sun will also serve as a drop of point for canned goods and non-perishable food items through December 31st.
Merry Christmas. Love your neighbor. Be kind.
