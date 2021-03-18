CORRECTION! CORRECTION! CORRECTION!!
Free Dump Day 2021 will be March 27th NOT April 25th.
The Jackson County Sun would like to apologize for an error published in this week’s edition regarding Spring Clean up and Free Dump Day 2021.
The correct information appears below.
JACKSON COUNTY 2021 SPRING CLEANUP – MARCH 15 – THROUGH APRIL 30
The Jackson County Fiscal Court and the U.K. Extension Office are proud to announce they will be co-sponsoring our Annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup starting March 15 through April 30. There will be one free drop off day Saturday, March 27th for the public. This will be the last Saturday in March 2021. Citizens hauling trash during the free Saturday will be asked for their name, address, and current trash hauler. I would like to remind everyone that Jackson County has a mandatory ordinance requiring every household to be on trash service with a permitted hauler. If you need information about the hauler serving your area call 287-7688. Citizens will be limited to one load of trash, junk etc. per family. A truck and trailer, bothe loaded will be considered one load of trash. No dump trucks or tandems. There will be a charge on tires brought in during the free Saturday. Hours of the free Saturday will be 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
As always, we will be recruiting volunteers for roadside cleanups in March and April. Before a volunteer group can participate they must contact the Solid Waste Coordinators office to set a date for their cleanup, and pick up the proper paperwork. This year the cleanup will run from March 15th – April 30th for volunteer groups.
The Jackson County Road Departments will not be hauling trash unless it is roadside litter picked up by registered volunteer groups.
If you have any questions concerning the free Saturday, volunteer groups or our recycling program call Jason Thomas at 287-7688.
REMEMBER ALL METAL APPLIANCES AND E-SCRAP ARE ALWAYS FREE AT THE TRANSFER STATION. TIRES ARE NOT FREE UNLESS A REGISTERED VOLUNTEER GROUP HAS PICKED THEM UP FROM A ROADSIDE CLEANUP
