The Generals will travel to Hazard tonight to play the first all “A” sectional game in our schools history. If the Generals win, they will make their first ever appearance in the all “A” state tournament. Game time will be around 6:00.
Good Luck Generals!!!!!
The trip to play in the All "A" Sectional was earned by winning the 13th Region All "A" Championship. The story that covered that win follows:
The Generals baseball team won the first 13th Region All-A Classic Title in school history on Friday with an 8-1 victory over Harlan Independent.
The Generals had excellent pitching all week long. Cayden Farmer threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Williamsburg in the opening round on Tuesday, a night that would see the offense come alive for a 12-0 victory. Elijah Jones hit a 2-run homerun in the first inning that ignited the team for a win. It seemed to take a lot of pressure off. The Generals scored four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower of the Generals was led by Carter Cunagin and Kolby Wells, both knocking in runs in the inning. Farmer was credited with the victory. The lefty surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out 11 and walking zero. In total the team tallied eight hits. Orrin Frost, Cunagin, and Jones all managed multiple hits for the Generals. Jones, Cunagin, and Frost each collected two hits to lead their team.
Thursday was a huge game, as well. Middlesboro is the team that beat the Generals out of the All-A tournament and regional semifinals last year. Coach Coffey remarked, “It was a team that we really wanted to defeat. Kaleb Gentry started on the mound for us and, even though he didn’t have his best stuff, he put us in a position to win the game.” Gentry allowed seven hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three. With the Generals down 11-10, Brayden Gilbert came in to pitch and didn’t give up another hit the rest of the game to one of the best offensive teams in the region. In the top of the sixth inning the Generals took a 12-11 lead on a 2-run homerun by Canaan Browning and went on to win the game 13-11. The team tallied seven hits on the day. Perkins and Kolby Wells all collected multiple hits for the Generals. Wells and Perkins had two hits each to lead the Generals.
On Friday, Jackson County hosted Harlan Independent in the Championship game. Coach Coffey reported, “Because of Farmer’s quick outing in the first round, he was able to come back on short rest to start. He turned in another great performance — going 7 innings, striking out 11 again, and allowing only 1 hit. This was a total team effort! The Generals put their first complete game of the year together. The offense continued its strong week with 8 hits to go with no errors by the defense.
Jackson County will face the winner of the 14th region in a sectional with the winner of that game moving on to play the All-A State at EKU later in the month.
Congratulations to Coach Coffey and the JCHS Generals for being the first Jackson County baseball team to win the 13th Region All “A” Classic!! Good luck in the sectional!!!!
