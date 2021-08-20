Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Friday (Aug 20, 2021) morning:
"We were alerted by the Health Department that we did have a positive COVID-19 case here at school. We also had another positive case outside of school that involved several students being exposed. We are doing our best to minimize the risk here in our building. We will continue to wipe desks, wear masks properly, social distance, and practice proper hand-hygiene.
Please stay home if you have been exposed to Covid-19 or are experiencing any symptoms related to Covid-19. Please email lyndsey.hurst@jackson.kyschools.us if you have to miss for any of these reasons. We appreciate your cooperation and support as we navigate these difficult times."
Mr. Harris
