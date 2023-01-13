The All “A” tournament is meant to provide an opportunity for the smaller schools in Kentucky to compete with similar size schools. Schools with larger student populations tend to have great advantages. There are more students from which to select a team and also more resources associated with larger schools. This tends to provide an advantage that hampers smaller schools advancing to the State Tournaments in extracurricular sports activities.
The Jackson County Lady Generals were participants in the State All “A” Classic basketball tournament during the years of 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003. Lady General Sarah Elliott holds the “Rebound Record for Entire Tournament” with 57 rebounds over a 4-game stretch in 2003. In 2000, Lady General Tiffany Roaden was selected to the State All “A” tournament team. In 2001 the Lady Generals won the All “A” State Championship with Tiffany Roaden being selected the MVP of the tournament. In addition to Roaden, Lady Generals included on the 2001 All-Tournament team were Candace Rose, Andrea Whitehead, and Sarah Elliott.
In 2002, the Lady Generals won the State Championship again with Sarah Elliott being selected as Tournament MVP. In addition to Elliott, Lady Generals selected to the 2002 All Tournament team were Leah Moore and Andrea Whitehead. In 2003, the Lady Generals lost to Clinton County in the championship game and finished as State Runners-Up. Sarah Elliott was once again selected as the Tournament MVP. In addition to Elliott, Lady Generals selected to the All-Tournament team were Brittany Bingham and Jeanenna Hignite. However, 2003 was the Lady Generals last appearance in the state tournament until the 2022 Lady Generals earned a berth to the 2022 All “A” State tournament and have now repeated the task in 2023! The JCHS Generals made it to the State All “A” Classic tournament in 2001 (lost in the opening round) and again in 2014 (lost in quarterfinals. Jordan Fox was selected to All Tournament team).
The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team went to the All “A” State tournament in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014. However, the Lady Generals were defeated in the opening round.
What does it take to be considered a Class “A” school? What is the history of the State All “A” Tournament? In order to qualify as a Class “A” school, the school must be one the smallest 125 high schools in the state. There are currently nine schools in Region 13 that have All “A” School Membership. These schools include Jackson County, Barbourville, Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Oneida Baptist Institute, Pineville, Red Bird Christian, and Williamsburg.
The groundwork for the Kentucky All-A-Classic was formed in 1980 through the efforts of coaches like Stan Steidel of Dayton, Father Ed Heile of Covington Latin, Bill Frey of Covington Holy Cross and others. The inception of a small school basketball tournament began in January of 1980. The first Class "A" Tournament was held at Holy Cross High School in Latonia with eight teams. In 1981 it moved to Bellevue with ten teams, all from Northern Kentucky.
The 1982 to 1989 Classic went statewide by inviting six Class A schools from around the state to compete with the ten northern Kentucky schools. In 1990 the All "A" Classic experienced a dream come true: A statewide championship tournament with sixteen boys' regional tournament winners competing in Lexington in February. Then in 1991 the All "A" Classic expanded to include the field of 16 boys' regional winners and included four girls' sectional winners competing in the statewide finals. In 1992, the statewide tournament again expanded to include eight girls' teams and in 1993 included the full complement of 16 boys and 16 girls teams.
The Classic is certainly much more than athletic events for baseball, basketball, fast-pitch softball, and volleyball teams. Presently governed by the Kentucky All "A" Classic Board of Control comprised from representatives of each region, statewide competitions are now held in art, academics, and cheerleading. In 2017-2018 over $50,000 was presented to students at "A" schools in the form of scholarships through the diligent efforts of the Classic and its Board of Directors. The art competition is headed by Kevin Sullivan of Kentucky Country Day in Louisville. The competition has drawn between 30 and 40 participants each of the past three years.
Cheerleading has also become an integral part of the Classic. In 2001-2002 both at-large statewide and in-game competitions were held. In 2002, the Jackson County Cheerleaders placed 2nd in the “Dance-Pom” Division. In 2014, the JCHS Cheerleaders finished Runners-Up for “Boy’s In-Game Cheerleading”. Beginning with the 2007-2008 year the at-large competition was canceled but the in-game competition featuring all 32 Sweet Sixteen squads continues to be conducted yearly during the state tournament held at Eastern Kentucky University.
