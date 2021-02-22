Principal Brian Harris reported via social media, "We will open JCHS tomorrow, Tuesday February 23rd, from 830AM-330PM for any student or family that doesn’t have electricity. They are welcome to use our wi-fi and take a shower. This is open to all Jackson County students and their families." Please share.
Jackson County High School Opens Doors to Jackson County Students and Families Tuesday (02/23/21)
